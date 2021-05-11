<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8975; (P) 0.9035; (R1) 0.9064; More….

A temporary low is formed at 0.8984 and intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral first. Some consolidations could be seen but outlook will stay bearish with 0.9163 resistance intact. Below 0.8984 will resume the fall from 0.9471 to retest 0.8756 low.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464 argues that rebound from 0.8756 was probably just a corrective move. That is, larger down trend from 1.0237 might be still in progress. Medium term bearish is also affirmed as the pair is now far below falling 55 week EMA. Firm break of 0.8756 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.0237 to 0.8756 from 0.9471 at 0.8556 next.