Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9042; (P) 0.9067; (R1) 0.9084; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment as more consolidations could be seen. But outlook stays bearish with 0.9163 resistance intact and further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 0.8984 will resume the fall from 0.9471 to retest 0.8756 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.9163 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 61.8% retracement of 0.9901 to 0.8756 at 0.9464 argues that rebound from 0.8756 was probably just a corrective move. That is, larger down trend from 1.0237 might be still in progress. Medium term bearish is also affirmed as the pair is now far below falling 55 week EMA. Firm break of 0.8756 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.0237 to 0.8756 from 0.9471 at 0.8556 next.