Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9208; (P) 0.9220; (R1) 0.9237; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Another rise could still be seen as long as 0.9141 support holds. Break of 0.9273 would pave the way to 0.9471 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.9141 support will argue that the rebound from 0.8925 has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for this low.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is currently neutral with focus on 0.9471 resistance. Sustained break there will indicate completion of whole decline from 1.0342 (2016 high). Medium term outlook will be turned bullish for a test on 1.0342 high. But, rejection by 0.9471 again will revive bearishness for another fall through 0.8756 low.