Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9137; (P) 0.9170; (R1) 0.9191; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as range trading continues. On the downside, break of 0.9116 support will affirm the case that rebound from 0.8925 has completed at 0.9273. Deeper fall would then be seen back to retest 0.8925 low. On the upside, however, break of 0.9273 and sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 0.9471 to 0.8925 at 0.9262 will target 0.9471 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is currently neutral with focus on 0.9471 resistance. Sustained break there will indicate completion of whole decline from 1.0342 (2016 high). Medium term outlook will be turned bullish for a test on 1.0342 high. But, rejection by 0.9471 again will revive bearishness for another fall through 0.8756 low.