Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9254; (P) 0.9294; (R1) 0.9316; More….

USD/CHF’s fall from 0.9331 extends lower today but stays above 0.9162 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first and another rise is still in favor. Rise from 0.8925 is in progress and break of 0.9331 will target 0.9471 key resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. However,m break of 0.9162 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9017 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong rally above 55 week EMA (now at 0.9182) now tilts favor to the case of bullish trend reversal. That is, decline from 1.3042 (2016 high) is probably completed at 0.8756 already. Sustained break of 0.9471 resistance should confirm this case and pave the way to retest 1.0342 ahead. However, rejection by 0.9471 will mix up the outlook again and retain some medium term bearishness.