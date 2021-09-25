USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF stays in consolidation below 0.9331 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Overall, further rally is expected as long a s0.9162 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9331 will target 0.9471 key resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. However, break of 0.9162 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9017 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong rally above 55 week EMA (now at 0.9175) now tilts favor to the case of bullish trend reversal. That is, decline from 1.3042 (2016 high) is probably completed at 0.8756 already. Sustained break of 0.9471 resistance should confirm this case and pave the way to retest 1.0342 ahead. However, rejection by 0.9471 will mix up the outlook again and retain some medium term bearishness.

In the long term picture, price actions from 0.7065 (2011 low) are currently seen as developing into a long term corrective pattern, at least until a firm break of 1.0342 resistance.