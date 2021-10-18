<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9216; (P) 0.9240; (R1) 0.9258; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the downside, break of 0.9193 will resume the fall from 0.9367 to 0.9162 support first. Considering bearish divergence condition in daily MACD, firm break of 0.9162 will argue that whole rise from 0.8925 has completed and target this support. On the upside, break of 0.9312 support will bring retest of 0.9367 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, the corrective structure of the rebound from 0.8925 argues that fall from 0.9471 is not completed yet. It could either be the second leg of pattern from 0.8756 (2021 low), or resuming larger down trend from 1.0237 (2018 high). We’d pay attention to the downside momentum of assess the odds later. But for now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds.