Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9165; (P) 0.9184; (R1) 0.9218; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further decline is still in favor with 0.9251 minor resistance intact. Corrective rise from 0.8927 should be complete with three waves up to 0.9367, on bearish divergence condition in daily MACD. Below 0.9148 will target 0.9017 support first, and then 0.8925 support next. On the upside, however, break of 0.9251 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9367 instead.

In the bigger picture, the corrective structure of the rebound from 0.8925 argues that fall from 0.9471 is not completed yet. It could either be the second leg of pattern from 0.8756 (2021 low), or resuming larger down trend from 1.0237 (2018 high). We’d pay attention to the downside momentum and assess the odds later. But for now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds.