Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9233; (P) 0.9288; (R1) 0.9324; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Overall, with 0.9090 support intact, choppy rise from 0.8925 should extend higher. On the upside, above 0.9341 will target 0.9372 and then 0.9471. However, break of 0.9342 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9090 support.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that the trend has already reversed and rebound the rally from 0.8756 with another impulsive move.