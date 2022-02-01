<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9233; (P) 0.9288; (R1) 0.9324; More….

With break of 0.9243 minor support, intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the downside for deeper fall. Overall, with 0.9090 support intact, choppy rise from 0.8925 should extend higher. Above 0.9341 will target 0.9372 and then 0.9471. However, strong break of 0.9090 will argue that rise from 0.8925 is over, and turn near term outlook bearish.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that the trend has already reversed and rebound the rally from 0.8756 with another impulsive move.