Fri, Feb 04, 2022 @ 15:18 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9175; (P) 0.9206; (R1) 0.9234; More….

Intraday bias is back on the upside in USD/CHF with break of 0.9250. Further rise would be seen back to 0.9341 resistance first. Break will target 0.9372. On the downside, below 0.9176 will resume the fall form 0.9341 to 0.9090 support. Firm break there will argue that choppy rise from 0.8925 has completed, and turn near term outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that the trend has already reversed and rebound the rally from 0.8756 with another impulsive move.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.