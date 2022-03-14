<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9310; (P) 0.9330; (R1) 0.9369; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains mildly on the upside. Choppy rise from 0.8925 might be ready to resume. Further rise should be seen to 0.9372 resistance first. Break will target 0.9371. However, on the downside, break of 0.9289 will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.9471 resistance holds. Larger down trend could still extend through 0.8756 (2021 low). However, firm break of 0.9471 will argue that the trend has already reversed and rebound the rally from 0.8756 with another impulsive move.