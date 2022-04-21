<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9447; (P) 0.9492; (R1) 0.9528; More….

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation from 0.9535 and intraday bias remains neutral. Deeper retreat could be seen but downside should be contained by 0.9372 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 0.9535 will turn bias back to the upside and target 0.9591 medium term projection level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) could have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 0.9591. Sustained break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.9864. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.9149 support holds.