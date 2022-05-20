<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9650; (P) 0.9775; (R1) 0.9853; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment, as correction from 1.0063 is extending. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9193 to 1.0063 at 0.9731 will target 55 day EMA (now at 0.9589). But downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement at 0.9525 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.9859 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2016 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.8756 (2021 low) already. Rise from 0.8756 is likely a medium term up trend of its own. Next target is 161.8% projection of 0.8756 to 0.9471 from 0.9149 at 1.0306, which is close to 1.0342 (2016 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 0.9459 resistance turned support holds.