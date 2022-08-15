<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9397; (P) 0.9423; (R1) 0.9440; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral for consolidation above 0.9369 temporary low. Upside should be limited well below 0.9648 resistance to bring another fall. Break of 0.9369 will resume larger fall to 100% projection of 0.9884 to 0.9468 from 0.9648 at 0.9232.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, break of 0.9471 support turned resistance argues that medium term up trend from 0.8756 has completed with three waves up to 1.0063. Long term sideway pattern might have started another falling leg. Deeper decline would now be in favor as long as 0.9648 resistance holds, to 0.9149 structural support. Sustained break there could pave the way back to 0.8756.