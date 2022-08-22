Tue, Aug 23, 2022 @ 00:57 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9559; (P) 0.9579; (R1) 0.9604; More

USD/CHF’s rise from 0.9369 is still in progress and intraday bias stays mildly on the upside for 0.9648 resistance. Firm break there will bring stronger rally back to 0.9884 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.9496 minor support will revive near term bearishness and bring retest of 0.9369 low.

In the bigger picture, while 0.9471 support (2021 high) was breached, there was no follow through selling. Outlook is mixed for now. On the upside, firm break of 0.9648 resistance will revive the case that price actions from 1.0063 are just a corrective pattern, and the larger up trend is no over yet. However, another fall through 0.9369 will affirm the case that medium term up trend from 0.8756 has completed with three waves up to 1.0063.

