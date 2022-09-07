<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9786; (P) 0.9824; (R1) 0.9881; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as further rally is expected as long as 0.9691 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9884 resistance will argue that larger up trend is ready to resume through 1.0063 high. On the downside, however, break of 0.9691 minor support will dampen this view and turn bias back to the downside for 0.9469 support instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9369 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.