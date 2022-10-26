<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9913; (P) 0.9972; (R1) 1.0005; More…

USD/CHF’s fall from 1.0146 extends lower today but stays above 0.9779 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 1.0146 will resume larger up trend to 1.0283 projection level. However, firm break of 0.9779 will be a sign of reversal, and bring deeper decline back to 0.9478 support instead.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9779 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.