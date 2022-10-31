<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9901; (P) 0.9941; (R1) 0.9998; More…

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation from 1.0146 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is still expected with 0.9779 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.0146 will resume larger up trend to 1.0283 projection level. However, firm break of 0.9779 will be a sign of reversal, and bring deeper decline back to 0.9478 support instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9779 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.