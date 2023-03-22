<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9184; (P) 0.9250; (R1) 0.9291; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Corrective pattern from 0.9058 low should still be in progress with rise from 0.9070 as the third leg. Above 0.9339 will target 0.9439 resistance and possibly above. But overall, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9474 fibonacci level holds, and another decline through 0.9058 is expected at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) should still be in progress with 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474 intact. Rejection by 55 week EMA was a medium term bearish sign. Break of 0.9058 will resume such decline towards 0.8756 support (2021 low). But overall, such fall is still as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). So, downside should be contained by 0.8756 to bring reversal.