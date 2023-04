Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9036; (P) 0.9058; (R1) 0.9082; More…

USD/CHF’s recovery from 0.9005 extends higher today but stays below 0.9118 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, break of 0.9005 and sustained trading below 38.2% projection of 1.0146 to 0.9058 from 0.9439 at 0.9023 will extend the down trend from 1.0146 to 61.8% projection at 0.8767. However, break of 0.9118 will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9439 resistance holds, and fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is still in progress. Prior rejection by 55 week EMA was a medium term bearish sign. Sustained of 0.9058 will resume such decline towards 0.8756 support (2021 low). But overall, this fall is still as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). So, downside should be contained by 0.8756 to bring reversal.