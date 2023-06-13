<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9034; (P) 0.9072; (R1) 0.9127; More…

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 0.8983 will revive the case that corrective rebound from 0.8818 has completed at 0.9146. Intraday bias will be back to the downside for deeper fall back to retest 0.8818 low. On the upside, however, break of 0.9146 will resume the rebound from 0.8818 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.9439 resistance will confirm bullish trend reversal.