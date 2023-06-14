<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9024; (P) 0.9059; (R1) 0.9087; More…

USD/CHF’s break of 0.8983 support indicate resumes of fall from 0.9146. The development also revives that case that corrective rebound from 0.8818 has completed at 0.9146. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.8818 low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9146 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.9439 resistance will confirm bullish trend reversal.