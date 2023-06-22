Thu, Jun 22, 2023 @ 15:13 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8901; (P) 0.8950; (R1) 0.8979; More

USD/CHF recovered ahead of 0.8900 temporary low and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9000 resistance holds. Break of 0.8900 will target 0.8818 and possibly below. But strong support is still expected from 0.8756 to bring reversal. Meanwhile, above 0.9000 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9146 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming.

