Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8937; (P) 0.8962; (R1) 0.8995; More…

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, break of 0.8900 will resume the fall from 0.9146 to 0.8818 low or below. But for now, strong support is still expected from 0.8756 long term support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.9011 will bring stronger rise towards 0.9146 resistance.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming.