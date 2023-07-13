<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8623; (P) 0.8713; (R1) 0.8765; More…

USD/CHF hits as low as 0.8650 so far today and intraday bias stays on the downside. Current fall should target 100% projection of 0.9439 to 0.8818 from 0.9146 at 0.8525 next. On the upside, above 0.8762 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8900 support turned resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.8756 (2021 low) indicates break out from the long term range pattern. For now, medium term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9146 resistance holds. Further fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 (2011 low) to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317 next.