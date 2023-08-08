<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8705; (P) 0.8740; (R1) 0.8763; More….

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. On the downside break of 0.8663 minor support should confirm rejection by 0.8818 and turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8551 first. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.8818 will carry larger bullish implication, and target 0.9146 cluster resistance next.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0146 is seen as in progress as long as 0.8188 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 (2011 low) to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317. However, sustained break of 0.8818 should indicate medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rise back to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160), even as a correction.