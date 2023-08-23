Wed, Aug 23, 2023 @ 10:28 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8777; (P) 0.8794; (R1) 0.8821; More….

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8818 will carry larger bullish implication, and target 0.9146 cluster resistance next. However, break of 0.8688 support will indicate rejection by 0.8818, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8551 low.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom could be in place at 0.8551 already, on bullish convergence condition in D MACD. Sustained trading above 0.8818 support turned resistance will bring further rise to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160), even as a correction. Nevertheless, break of 0.8851 will resume the down trend from 1.0146 instead.

