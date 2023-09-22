Fri, Sep 22, 2023 @ 13:54 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8991; (P) 0.9035; (R1) 0.9090; More….

USD/CHF’s rise from 0.8551 is still in progress. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 0.9146 cluster resistance. On the downside, break of 0.8982 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 0.8874 resistance turned support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.8551 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the downtrend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rally would be seen to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160). Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt.

