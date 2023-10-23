<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8906; (P) 0.8921; (R1) 0.8938; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral first with today’s recovery. But further decline is still expected as long as 0.9000 resistance holds. Below 0.8901 will resume the fall from 0.9243 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815 next. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.8551 low. Nevertheless, break of 0.9000 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, the firm break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.8974) argues that rebound from 0.8551 might be completed as a correction at 0.9243. In other words, larger fall from 1.0146 (2022 high) is possibly not over yet. Risk will now stay on the downside as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8551 will confirm down trend resumption.