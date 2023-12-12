Tue, Dec 12, 2023 @ 17:57 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8770; (P) 0.8793; (R1) 0.8807; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral at this point. Further rise remains in favor with 0.8727 minor support intact. Above 0.8819 will resume the rebound from 0.8665 short term bottom to 0.8886 support turned resistance first. However, firm break of 0.8727 will retain near term bearishness, and turn bias back to the downside to resume the fall from 0.9243 through 0.8665.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as part of a corrective pattern to the decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Deeper decline could be seen to 0.8551 low but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Meanwhile, break of 0.9111 resistance will argue that the third leg has started already, and target 0.9243 and above.

