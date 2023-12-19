Tue, Dec 19, 2023 @ 15:58 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8655; (P) 0.8683; (R1) 0.8700; More….

Break of 0.8629 support suggests that USD/CHF’s decline is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the downside. Current fall from 0.9243 should target 0.8551 key support next. On the upside, above 0.8710 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8819 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as a corrective pattern to the decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Strong support should be seen 0.8551 to bring rebound. Meanwhile, break of 0.9111 resistance will argue that the third leg has started already, and target 0.9243.

