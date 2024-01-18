Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.33; (P) 147.92; (R1) 148.75; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with 4H MACD crossed below signal line. Some consolidations would be seen first. But retreat should be contained above 144.34 support to bring another rally. Break of 148.51 temporary top will resume the rise from 140.25 to retest 151.89/93 key resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, stronger than expected rebound from 140.25 dampened the original bearish review. Strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 141.89) is also a medium term bullish sign. Fall from 151.89 could be a correction to rise from 127.20 only. Decisive break of 151.89/93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend. This will now be the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.