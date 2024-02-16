Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8767; (P) 0.8816; (R1) 0.8850; More….

USD/CHF recovers mildly in early US session as consolidation from 0.8885 continues. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Downside of retreat should be contained by 0.8727 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 0.8884 will resume the rise from 0.8332 to 100% projection of 0.8332 to 0.8727 from 0.8550 at 0.8954. Firm break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 0.9189. However, sustained break of 0.8727 will dampen this bullish view, and turn bias back to the downside for 0.8550 support instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be formed at 0.8332, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD, just ahead of 0.8317 long term fibonacci support, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. It’s still early to decide if the larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) is reversing. But further rise should be seen to 0.9243 resistance even as a correction.