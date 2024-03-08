Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8757; (P) 0.8793; (R1) 0.8813; More….

Immediate focus is now on 0.8741 support in USD/CHF. Decisive break there will argue that whole rebound from 0.8332 has completed at 0.8891. Deeper fall would then be seen back to 0.8550 support next. Nevertheless, strong bounce from current level will retain near term bullishness for another rise through 0.8891 later.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be formed at 0.8332, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD, just ahead of 0.8317 long term fibonacci support. It’s still early to decide if the larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) is reversing. But further rise should be seen to 0.9243 resistance even as a correction.