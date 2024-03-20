Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8866; (P) 0.8882; (R1) 0.8898; More….

USD/CHF’s rally from 0.8332 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% projection of 0.8550 to 0.8884 from 0.8728 at 0.8934. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9062 next. On the downside, break of 0.cminor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8555 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.