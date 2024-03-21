Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8846; (P) 0.8882; (R1) 0.8905; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen, but further rally is expected as long as 0.8728 support holds. On the upside, above 0.8917 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8550 to 0.8884 from 0.8728 at 0.8934. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9062 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8555 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.