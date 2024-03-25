Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8953; (P) 0.8987; (R1) 0.9009; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidations below 0.9019 temporary top first. Downside of retreat should be contained above 0.8838 support to bring rebound. Break of 0.9019 will resume larger rally from 0.8332. Next target is 100% projection projection of 0.8550 to 0.8884 from 0.8728 at 0.9062.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.