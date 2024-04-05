Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8989; (P) 0.9033; (R1) 0.9057; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the downside, firm break of 55 4H EMA (now at 0.9018) will bring deeper pullback. But downside should be contained by 0.8884 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.9094 will resume larger rise from 0.8332 to 0.9243 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.