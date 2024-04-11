Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9051; (P) 0.9100; (R1) 0.9177; More….

As long as 0.8996 support holds, further rally is expected in USD/CHF. Current rise is part of the whole rally from 0.8332. Next target is 161.8% projection of 0.8550 to 0.8884 from 0.8728 at 0.8818. However, break of 0.8996 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.