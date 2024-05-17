Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9013; (P) 0.9038; (R1) 0.9088; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9101 resistance holds. Break of 0.8987 will resume the whole fall from 0.9223 and target 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883 next. However, break of 0.9101 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883 will strengthen this case, and maintain medium term bearishness. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.