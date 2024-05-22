Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9092; (P) 0.9104; (R1) 0.9122; More….

USD/CHF’s rebound from 0.8987 extends higher today, and intraday bias stays on the upside. Further rally would be seen to 0.9223 resistance. On the downside, below 0.9086 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Further break of 0.8987 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883 will strengthen this case, and maintain medium term bearishness. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.