Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9091; (P) 0.9120; (R1) 0.9153; More….

Range trading continues in USD/CHF below 0.9157 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is in favor with 0.9077 minor support intact. On the upside, above 0.9157 will bring retest of 0.9223. However, on the downside, break of 0.9077 will suggest that rebound from 0.8987 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.8987 support. Further break there will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883 will strengthen this case, and maintain medium term bearishness. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.