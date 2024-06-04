Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8926 (P) 0.8983; (R1) 0.9016; More….

USD/CHF accelerates to as low as 0.8921 so far today, touching 100% projection of 0.9223 to 0.8987 from 0.9157 at 0.8921. There is no sign of bottoming yet and intraday bias stays on the downside. Break of 0.8921 will target 0.8883 fibonacci level. On the upside, above 0.8987 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883 will strengthen this case, and maintain medium term bearishness. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.