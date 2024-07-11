Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8973; (P) 0.8987; (R1) 0.9011; More…

USD/CHF’s decline from 0.9049 resumed by breaking through 0.8942 support and intraday bias remains is back on the downside for retesting 0.8825. Fall from 0.9223 should be in progress with near term channel intact. Break of 0.8825 will target 50% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8778 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9000 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, focus remains on 0.9223/9243 resistance zone. Decisive break there would suggest larger bullish trend reversal and turn outlook bullish. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223/43 will keep medium term outlook neutral at best, for more range trading between 0.8332/9243 first.