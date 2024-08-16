Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8666; (P) 0.8707; (R1) 0.8768; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral first as it retreated after hitting 0.8747. On the upside, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8431 at 0.8734 will extend the rebound from 0.8431 to 61.8% retracement at 0.8920, even as a corrective move. On the downside, break of 0.8616 support will indicate rejection by 0.8734, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8431 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).