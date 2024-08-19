Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8636; (P) 0.8685; (R1) 0.8710; More…..

Outlook in USD/CHF remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral for now. On the downside, break of 0.8616 support will indicate rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8431 at 0.8734, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8431 low. On the upside, sustained break of 0.8734 will extend the rebound from 0.8431 to 61.8% retracement at 0.8920, even as a corrective move.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).