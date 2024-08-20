Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8604; (P) 0.8641; (R1) 0.8666; More…..

USD/CHF’s break of 0.8616 support should indicate that rebound from 0.8431 has completed at 0.8747, after rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8431 at 0.8734. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.8431 low. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8747 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).