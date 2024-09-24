Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8449; (P) 0.8484; (R1) 0.8510; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as range trading continues. Intraday bias stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 0.8374 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to retest 0.8332 low. Decisive break there will indicate larger down trend resumption. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 0.8548 resistance will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 0.8747 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).