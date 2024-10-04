Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8499; (P) 0.8521; (R1) 0.8551; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is now on the upside with the strong break of 0.8548 resistance. Further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8374 at 0.8698. Sustained break there will argue that fall from 0.9223 has completed after defending 0.8332 low. On the downside, below 0.8499 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).